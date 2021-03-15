New Mexico legislators close in on budget agreement

Proposed Senate budget amendments would boost student financial aid programs, including the governor's signature tuition-free college program for in-state students, by $21.5 million.

Another $50 million in federal relief would cover state Medicaid obligations as enrollment surges in the federally subsidized health insurance program for the poor.

Another proposed committee amendment funnels about $32 million toward a 1% increase in retirement contributions for educators and K-12 school staff. That sweetens the taxpayer contributions for teacher retirements to 15.2% of salary in efforts to pay down multi-billion unfunded pension obligations.

The proposed changes boosts spending at the state Environment Department and staves off House-proposed spending cuts at the Aging and Long=Term Services Department and the state's cultural affairs agency that stopped collecting museum admissions fees for nearly a year amid public health order closures.

The amended bill would provide a 1.5% pay increase for state agency and K-12 school employees.

State reserves would hold steady about $1.8 billion — or nearly 24% of current annual spending commitments.

The state used $1 billion in reserves to prop up general fund spending during the current fiscal year. State income forecasts have rebounded on surging oil production and market prices for petroleum.

