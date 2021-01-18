New Mexico legislators look for solutions to hobbled economy

Republican House whip Rod Montoya said the security measures in Santa Fe have left no room for any kind of public protests and weren't knowingly approved by House Republicans.

The Capitol building is closed to the public and lobbyists indefinitely. Lawmakers hope to use their first day to decide on ground rules for videoconferencing and new leadership roles in the Senate after the ouster of several top Senate Democrats in 2020 elections.

The governor’s traditional State of the State speech at the opening of the legislative session has been postponed.

Leading Democratic lawmakers have placed economic relief at the top of their agenda — including aid aimed at front-line, low-wage workers.

Republican House leaders were the first to propose the aid to front-line workers, but they are vowing to fight major Democratic initiatives on taxes, abortion rights, medically assisted suicide and policing reforms.

“Most troubling is this progressive agenda will be adopted without the public’s active participation, will be done without the traditional debate our legislative system relies upon,” House Republican leaders including Jim Townsend of Artesia said in a statement.