New Mexico legislators seek policing, cannabis reforms

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Senate is wading into ambitious reform proposals designed to rein in the use of deadly force by police, expand cannabis sales, provide free college tuition and criminalize threats against public officials.

More than 150 bills were introduced as the state Senate holds a rare floor session amid the pandemic and a spate of virus infections at the Capitol.

They included a bill from Democratic state Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque, with support of the American Civil Liberties Union, that would establish statewide standards for the use of deadly force by police officers and require training on so-called de-escalation tactics that defuse potential violence.

That bill would also ban certain police holds, weapons and tactics — including “no knock” search warrants, which allow officers to enter a home without announcing their presence, often in drug cases to prevent suspects from getting rid of a stash.

A hallmark provision of the bill states that “a law enforcement officer shall not use deadly physical force upon another person unless it is used as a last resort, after the officer has exhausted de-escalation tactics.”