 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico man ends trial, admits killing wife, 4 daughters
0 comments
AP

New Mexico man ends trial, admits killing wife, 4 daughters

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico man stopped his trial and admitted Friday he killed his wife and four daughters in 2016 at their home in Roswell, the local district attorney said.

Juan David Villegas-Hernandez, 39, will face five life-in-prison sentences following his no-contest plea to five counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his 34-year-old wife, Cynthia Villegas, and their four daughters: Yamilen, 14; Cynthia, 10; Abigayl, 7; and Idaleigh, 3.

Scot Key, district attorney for Lincoln and Otero counties, said sentencing is scheduled next Wednesday at the Chaves County Courthouse in Roswell.

At trial, prosecutor RoxeAnne Esquibel said Villegas-Hernandez killed his family and fled to Mexico after discovering Cynthia Villegas planned to divorce him.

Villegas-Hernandez’s attorney, Herman Ortiz, had told jurors there would be no testimony from anyone who saw Villegas-Hernandez at the scene of the killings or with a gun.

But Key said a witness testified she spoke with Villegas-Hernandez for more than two hours as he loaded items into his red pickup truck outside the house the afternoon of the slayings.

The woman characterized Villegas-Hernandez's behavior as strange, said he threatened to kill himself, and refused to let her inside the home, Key said in a statement.

The woman contacted family members and notified police, who found the bodies inside.

Esquibel said each had been shot in the head with a .22-caliber rifle or handgun, and Key said several police officers testified they saw writing on a door inside the home admitting to the killings.

“Forgive me. I apologize to all. I will kill myself too,” it said.

Villegas-Hernandez was arrested several days later in Mexico and returned in custody to the U.S. for trial.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New mask recommendations at Sioux City City Hall

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+14
Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists
National Politics

Democrats press for broader voter access as GOP resists

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in the U.S. Senate mounted an aggressive case Tuesday against Democrats' sweeping election and voter-access legislation, pushing to roll back proposals for automatic registration, 24-hour ballot drop boxes and other changes in an increasingly charged national debate.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News