New Mexico mandates vaccination or testing for state workers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will require that all state government employees get the coronavirus vaccine or face weekly COVID-19 testing, moving in sync Thursday with federal authorities to shore up rates of immunization.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced at a news conference that New Mexico will join the federal government, California and New York City in requiring immunization or regular testing for their public employees.

The changes for New Mexico take effect Aug. 2 under a newly signed executive order. Employees who flout the rules can be disciplined, including job termination.

Lujan Grisham emphasized inconveniences that await state employees who are eligible for vaccination but unwilling.

“In addition to being masked, you will be required to prove routine testing,” she said. “Our goal is to get every state employee vaccinated.”

She said that people who are eligible for vaccination and opt out are giving the virus an opportunity to mutate and spread.

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new pandemic requirements for millions of federal workers. He denounced a tragedy of rising-yet-preventable deaths among unvaccinated U.S. employees and others.