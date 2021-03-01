New Mexico may discipline, fine workers who release records

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State employees could be fired or fined up to $5,000 for identifying people who receive public benefits or for releasing information about an individual's immigration status, national origin, religion or sexual orientation, under a bill endorsed Monday by New Mexico's Senate.

The bill from Democratic state Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez and Rep. Miguel Garcia of Albuquerque is backed by advocacy groups for immigrant communities, and the state Health Department says the restrictions could help vaccine deployment efforts by increasing trust that state agencies will treat immigration status confidentially.

The bill advanced on a 34-6 vote of the Senate over the objections of government transparency advocates and the state attorney general's office that oversees education and enforcement of the state Inspection of Public Records Act. State health officials still worry the bill could interfere with the sharing of data among government agencies.

Five Republicans voted against the initiative along with Democratic Sen. Jacob Candelaria of Albuquerque, an openly gay legislator who sought tougher legal consequences for disclosures of confidential information.

Sedillo Lopez has dismissed opposition to the bill by a government transparency group as disappointing and odd.