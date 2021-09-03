 Skip to main content
New Mexico monument project seeks input on air tour plan
AP

New Mexico monument project seeks input on air tour plan

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) — The public will have a chance to weigh in on a plan to allow air tours over Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico.

The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration are asking for public comment on the draft of the proposed Air Tour Management Plan.

Under the plan up to 101 air tours would be allowed each year across nine defined routes. That number is based on the average number that were reported over the monument between 2017 and 2019.

Comments can be submitted through the Park Service's planning, environment and public comment website now through Oct. 3. The project's plans are also available to look at on the website.

There are concerns air tours could damage wildlife and other natural and cultural resources.

Bandelier National Monument is among two dozen parks in the National Park System considering air tour management plans. It is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest from Santa Fe and protects more than 50 square miles (130 square kilometers) of historical Native American territory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

