New Mexico poised to begin voting, conclude registration

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voter registration is coming to a close throughout New Mexico as absentee voting begins in the general election to select a new governor.
Tuesday is the last day for eligible residents to register to vote in the election that culminates on Nov. 6.
The New Mexico Secretary of State's Office says absentee balloting begins Tuesday. Voters initially can obtain paper mail-in ballots or vote directly in person at county clerk offices.
New Mexico is picking a successor to Republican Gov. Susana Martinez and selecting an attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and public land commissioner.
Congressional elections include a close race in southern New Mexico between Republican state Rep. Yvette Herrell and Democratic attorney Xochitl Torres Small, and a three-way race for U.S. Senate.