New Mexico pot legalization bill advances as time runs short

Last-hour changes to the bill would initiate a study of cannabis production levels in other states and monitor the New Mexico market to ensure “market equilibrium." Regulators at the state Regulation and Licensing Department could put a freeze on cannabis production levels or new licenses.

Cervantes warned that the state may inadvertently be creating a tightly regulated cartel of marijuana producers, much like the liquor license system that lawmakers reformed this year to spur new opportunities in the hospitality industry.

“In other words, the government is going to decide how much of a shortage, how much of a demand and whether the price is right or not,” Cervantes said.

Proponents of the current bill say it would foster competition and that market controls would expire after three years, but Cervantes voiced skepticism. Several incumbent medical marijuana producers have lobbied for an extension of state production caps that some say inflate prices.

“Those that are able to control the market for those first three years, as you’re describing, will get very used to the idea of being able to control that market,” Cervantes said. “I'm sure the big boys have written this bill. I wasn't born yesterday.”