New Mexico prepares to fight vaccine hesitancy in some areas

But Collins and Scrase indicated that the state won't pursue any vaccination card mandates. Scrase said that kind of regulation might unintentionally shut out groups that have less access to the vaccine because of a low income, lack of computer access or transportation problems.

"We don’t want to do anything like that,” he said.

New Mexico is among the top states for vaccine distribution, with nearly 40% of residents 16 and older fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

First lady Jill Biden offered her encouragement during a visit Wednesday to a vaccine clinic in Albuquerque as part of a three-day tour of the U.S. Southwest that includes the Navajo Nation.

Health officials reported an uptick in positive daily COVID-19 tests to a rolling seven-day average of 219 on Tuesday.

And nine counties out of 33 went back to tighter restrictions on indoor gatherings and business operations based on increases in indicators of confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Republican state Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell condemned the monitoring system as outdated and said it penalizes sparsely populated counties where positive test rates can spike based on a handful of cases.