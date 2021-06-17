New Mexico proposes cash for state workers' skipped vacation

Lujan Grisham has not yet released detailed plans for $1.7 billion in new federal relief to New Mexico, from a package approved in March by President Joe Biden. The governor has voiced a commitment to replenish New Mexico’s depleted unemployment insurance trust, at a cost of up to $600 million, to stave off tax increases on businesses.

Serna said the proposal from the governor would recognize extraordinary efforts by many state workers during the pandemic.

“There were just a number of state employees at all levels that were just dedicated to being here day-in and day-out. This is a measure that recognizes that level of service," he said.

Serna said that state financial officials believe agency budgets are sufficient to cover the proposed payments without new appropriations by lawmakers. Estimates were not immediately available on potential spending and the number of likely beneficiaries.

The state personnel secretary also noted that vacation options were limited during the pandemic.

Under aggressive public health orders, New Mexico previously shut down its state parks, museums and historical sites and intermittently ordered self-quarantines for travelers entering or returning to the state.

Serna also is overseeing the state unemployment insurance system after the departure in May of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley.

