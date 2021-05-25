New Mexico proposes new rules for recreational pot growers

The proposed rules would apply to large-scale cannabis producers, tiny marijuana microbusinesses and specialized growers of medical cannabis.

Applicants must provide proof they have valid water rights, describe any past criminal convictions and provide assurances that their businesses will operate at least 300 feet (91 meters) away from schools or daycare centers.

Regulators would have some discretion over what constitutes a disqualifying criminal conviction. The proposed rules specifically cited fraud, decent, embezzlement and drug trafficking.

Local governments would have the power to limit the locations of marijuana business and their hours of operation under zoning ordinances, though current medical marijuana dispensaries will not have to relocate.

The Albuquerque City Council already is considering a proposal to bar cannabis businesses from the historic city center, the Route 66 corridor and within 300 feet (94 meters) of areas zoned for residential or mixed use.

The proposed state regulations would increase the cap on the number of plants per producer to 4,500 under a tiered licensing system. The largest producers that grow more than 3,500 mature plants at a time will pay a slightly higher annual per-plant fee of $22, versus $18 for lower-level industrial farms.