New Mexico prosecutors say lawmaker violated ethics rules

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General's Office is accusing a state lawmaker of violating the Legislature's rules of conduct by apparently seeking special treatment when detained by police at a sobriety checkpoint.
The office of Attorney General Hector Balderas on Thursday said it is asking an ethics committee to review conduct by Republican Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque during her May arrest for drunken driving.
A judge this week found Youngblood guilty of aggravated drunken driving. Youngblood could not be reached immediately for comment.
In a letter, Assistant Attorney General Dylan Lange said that police lapel camera footage of the arrest showed a clear intent by Youngblood to user her position as a lawmaker to influence officers. At the checkpoint, Youngblood said she wrote bills to protect police.