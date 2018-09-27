Subscribe for 33¢ / day
New Mexico prosecutors say lawmaker violated ethics rules

State. Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, with her attorney Paul Kennedy, speaks to reporters on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, after her trial in a DWI case at a courthouse in Albuquerque, N.M. A judge on Tuesday found Youngblood guilty of aggravated drunken driving, citing her performance and seemingly flippant demeanor during a field sobriety test last spring. (AP Photo/Mary Hudetz)

 Mary Hudetz

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Attorney General's Office is accusing a state lawmaker of violating the Legislature's rules of conduct by apparently seeking special treatment when detained by police at a sobriety checkpoint.

The office of Attorney General Hector Balderas on Thursday said it is asking an ethics committee to review conduct by Republican Rep. Monica Youngblood of Albuquerque during her May arrest for drunken driving.

A judge this week found Youngblood guilty of aggravated drunken driving. Youngblood could not be reached immediately for comment.

In a letter, Assistant Attorney General Dylan Lange said that police lapel camera footage of the arrest showed a clear intent by Youngblood to user her position as a lawmaker to influence officers. At the checkpoint, Youngblood said she wrote bills to protect police.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

