New Mexico races to spend federal rental assistance

The federal government will pay for half of those extended benefits — as long as the state's unemployment rate exceeds 6.5%. The August unemployment rate was 7.2%, down from 7.6% in July.

Unemployment eligibility notices were sent to 11,000 state residents, but many already may have exhausted their benefits during the pandemic.

Full enrollment for a 13-week period would cost the state unemployment insurance trust $23.5 million a month. Ordinarily payroll taxes underwrite the trust.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has lifted the state’s once-aggressive pandemic-related restrictions on public gatherings and business operations, though masks are still required in public, indoor settings.

About 4,700 have died from COVID-19 across the state of 2.1 million residents. Nearly 250,000 cases have been diagnosed.

At the same time, spending has been painstakingly slow when it comes to $200 million set aside from the state general fund for grants to small- and medium-sized businesses that can offset rent, lease or mortgage payments as they rehire staff.

New Mexico Finance Authority CEO Marquita Russel told legislators that about 17% of applications are declined because businesses are rehiring contract workers and not staff.

“We have only funded about $10 million outright,” Russel said of applications to the grant program. “We have additional ones that we are currently working through.”

