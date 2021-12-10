 Skip to main content
AP

New Mexico redistricting plans advance toward floor votes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Bills that would redraw congressional and state House boundaries in New Mexico advanced toward crucial floor votes in the state Legislature.

A Senate committee on Friday endorsed adjustments to an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts proposed by Democratic state Sen. Joseph Cervantes and Rep. Georgene Louis, clearing the way for a possible Senate floor vote. The map would provide Democrats with an advantage in all three districts.

The proposed congressional map now closely resembles a redistricting plan promoted by the progressive-leaning Center for Civil Policy that promotes greater representation for disadvantaged communities.

The center and a coalition of advocacy groups are calling for a stronger Latino majority in the state’s southern district, arguing that the region’s minority populations feel overlooked by politicians.

Amid adjustments, the congressional redistricting plan still would break up a conservative stronghold in the state’s southeastern oil production zone into multiple districts. The change to the state’s 2nd Congressional District has been condemned by Republican state senators.

The state's southern 2nd District has been historically dominated by Republicans.

Republican U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump, won the district in 2020 by ousting a one-term Democrat.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in 2022 to take control of the U.S. House and effectively freeze President Joe Biden’s agenda on everything from climate change to the economy.

Two of the state’s congressional seats have been held by Democrats for more than a decade. Democrats hold the upper hand in New Mexico’s redistricting process because they control the governor’s office and have broad majorities in the state House and Senate.

The House was poised to vote Friday on new political boundaries for its members. Approval would send the plan to the Senate for consideration.

The House redistricting plan from Rep. Damon Ely of Corrales would shore up Native American voting majorities in six districts across the heavily Indigenous northwestern region of the state.

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

