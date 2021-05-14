New Mexico relaxes mask rules for the fully vaccinated

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has adopted guidance on face masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside in most cases, under a revised public health order issued Friday.

The state Department of Health announced that masks are no longer required of fully vaccinated people in many public settings, though businesses and workplaces may still make face coverings a requirement for all regardless.

“Individuals, including those who are fully vaccinated, should continue to wear well-fitted masks where required by localities, tribal entities, and individual businesses,” the agency said.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said it's important to keep a mask on hand, but he also sounded a celebratory note. “I can’t tell you how much I’m looking forward to seeing the smiles of friends and neighbors across our city again,” he said in a statement.

New Mexico is among more than a dozen states to quickly embrace new federal guidelines on masks. Schools will continue to require staff, teachers and students to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking, the Public Education Department announced separately.