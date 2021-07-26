New Mexico releases plans for masking, vaccines in schools

Only 36.9% of children aged 12-17 are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health. Schools have been sponsoring vaccine events throughout the spring and summer.

Elementary schools will require all students to be masked. Students 11 and younger cannot yet get vaccines.

The percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated varies by county, with some metro areas like Santa Fe at around 73% while rural areas around Carlsbad are at around 40%.

Some middle school students are too young to receive the vaccine. School officials will have to decide if it’s safe to allow unmasking in classes with 11-year-olds.

Schools that allow unmasking must track who is vaccinated and who is not on a voluntary basis. Schools could include vaccination status on student IDs, the guidelines suggest. If implemented, the IDs could serve as a sort of vaccine hall pass for classrooms and sports events.

The guidelines map out a balancing act for masking enforcement, prohibiting punishment for children who simply do not have a mask while requiring children to be sent home if they refuse to wear a mask provided to them.