New Mexico Republicans ask to remove barriers around Capitol

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in New Mexico have asked that the state remove protective barriers erected around the state Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection in which supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election.

Republicans in the state legislature asked the Legislative Council on Tuesday to remove the fences around the facility, arguing that “the threat has not materialized.”

The council had voted earlier this year to implement chain-link fencing along with concrete barriers after the violent U.S. Capitol riots. The council is made up of state lawmakers from both political parties.

Six Republican leaders in the state legislature sent a letter to the top Democratic lawmakers that said the fencing “creates the perception that our government leaders are afraid of the state’s citizens and there is a division between those who govern and the general public.”