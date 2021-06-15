New Mexico rolls out same-day voter registration program

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democrat-backed efforts to expand voter access in New Mexico are coming to fruition, with the rollout of same-day voter registration this month.

The first trial run took place in a low-turnout special congressional election on June 1, allowing voters to register at early voting centers in the final weeks of balloting and Election Day.

In all, 2,012 residents took advantage of the opportunity to register during the final four weeks of the election, according to the New Mexico secretary of state's office.

Late-registering voters flocked primarily to the Democratic Party, accounting for about 53% of those registrations — and 50% of registrations on Election Day. About 32% of the later registrations aligned with the Republican Party.

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, won the June 1 election with 60% of the vote to fill the 1st Congressional District seat held previously by Deb Haaland, now serving as secretary of the U.S. Interior Department.

Same day registration is likely to be an option in future New Mexico elections, but it requires approval every two years by a panel of voting systems regulators. Approval is pending for the November local election to pick mayors in cities including Albuquerque and Santa Fe.