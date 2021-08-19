New Mexico scales down unemployment benefits, battles fraud

“We have been flowing (money) out of the fund, and we don't have enough people employed where businesses are paying to replenish the fund,” she said. “So we're not finding the equilibrium we've had before.”

At the same time, state unemployment officials say they are grappling with a surge in attempts to hijack unemployment benefit payments and federal bonuses away from New Mexico residents.

Serna said thousands of New Mexico residents last weekend received fraudulent text messages asking for claim information.

He said the balance of paid unemployment claims flagged for fraud has decreased to roughly $68 million, down from an estimated $120 million earlier in the year, as suspicious claims are investigated and cleared or referred to prosecution.

Separately, the state has made overpayments of unemployment benefits estimated at $130 million under circumstances not associated with fraud.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, offered incentive payments of between $400 and $1,000 over the summer for people who return to work before the expiration of the extra federal unemployment payment.

About 22 states, mostly led by Republican governors, already have stopped accepting the $300 weekly federal supplemental over concerns that it may discourage people from returning to work when jobs are available.

