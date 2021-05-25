New Mexico schools reject millions in funding, learning days

In a weeks-long debate, Democratic legislative leaders considered making all extra days mandatory for children in all districts for the post-pandemic year. They compromised by dropping a statewide mandate and instead requiring participation by all students only at those schools that opted in.

The results are mixed: around twice as many children are expected to participate in programs this year, according to statistics from the Public Education Department. But many children will be left behind, regardless of how badly they need support.

Superintendents have cited various barriers to extending the school year.

“Teachers like to have their breaks. Teachers need that break, to be able to replenish themselves to get ready for next year,” said West Las Vegas Schools Superintendent Christopher Gutierrez, whose district opted to use federal funding for summer school and pass on state funding for extended learning.