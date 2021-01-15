New Mexico seeks answers on federal rollout of vaccine doses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials said Friday that they were disappointed to learn that the state may not get as many vaccine doses as promised by the federal government just days ago.

New Mexico is not alone as uncertainty over the pace of federal COVID-19 vaccine allotments has triggering anger and confusion in some states. Oregon's governor claims that efforts to increase vaccinations have been thrown into disarray because of deception by federal officials.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and top health officials had said at a briefing Thursday that they expected more vaccines to be available in the coming weeks and months and that the goal was to begin vaccinating the general public by mid-2021.

The focus has been on health care workers, first responders, nursing home residents and staff and just recently people over age 75. Younger people who have preexisting conditions that put them at risk also are on the list.

“New Mexicans deserve clarity and transparency from the federal government about the vaccine rollout,” said Matt Bieber, a spokesman with the state Health Department.