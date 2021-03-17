New Mexico seeks end to police immunity from prosecution

The bill has attracted attention and support beyond New Mexico from police-reform advocates including the co-founders of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream and the conservative-backed nonprofit group Americans for Prosperity.

Last-hour amendments would require a review of plaintiff's attorney fees by a judge with no payout for baseless claims.

Republican state senators blasted the bill as an affront to police that would soak local taxpayers, with no guarantee of better policing.

Sen. Craig Brandt, a former public school board member in Rio Rancho, said taxpayers will be caught in the middle between union-backed public employees and plaintiffs in civil right suits.

“This bill doesn't do anything to address the problem of public employees who violate the law,” he said. “It's just a slap in the face to all the officers in our state.”

The bill, titled the “New Mexico Civil Rights Act,” builds on recommendations from a commission chartered last year by the Legislature and Lujan Grisham amid nationwide protests over police brutality and racial injustice.