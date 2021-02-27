New Mexico seeks pot legalization amid discord on oversight

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Several proposals to legalize marijuana are competing for support in the New Mexico state Senate with three weeks left to send a bill to the governor, amid widespread support among lawmakers for creating a taxed and regulated market for recreational sales.

Efforts to legalize marijuana took center stage Saturday as a Senate panel grappled with how the state might effectively stamp out illicit marijuana, prevent child access and foster a competitive marketplace and job growth. The committee aims to produce a compromise bill with broad support within a week.

The debate marked a tantalizing moment for proponents of marijuana legalization after voters last year ousted hardline opponents that held Democratic leadership posts in the state Senate.

“What we would like is for this to be recognized for what it is, something that adults can use responsibly, keep it out of the hands of kids, and their are provisions in these bills that do that and make sure that in the future this industry can really flourish,” said Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino of Albuquerque. “I’m really delighted to see the effort to consolidate the good points from all these bills into something we can pass.”

Democrats remain divided on the state's approach to legalization.