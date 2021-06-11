New Mexico seeks reforms at unemployment agency

As unemployment claims soared at the outset of the coronavirus epidemic in March 2020, the Workforce Solutions Department shifted staff away from its anti-fraud office in efforts to answer a deluge of unemployment claims and related telephone calls, according to a recent evaluation from the Legislature's budget and accountability office.

The governor said New Mexico will now turn for help to federal anti-fraud authorities in attempts to crack down on bogus unemployment claims and cybertheft from the state.

In terms of constituent services, additional job positions would allows the Workforce Solutions Department to answer up to 7,000 unique calls each day, according to Friday's announcement. There are currently about 6,000 unique calls each day.

Workforce Solutions Secretary Ricky Serna says about 77,000 residents of New Mexico are currently on unemployment. He says the agency has paid out $3.7 billion in benefits over the past 14 months amid economic turmoil linked to the pandemic.

The state is commissioning an outside analysis of management, operations and information technology at the labor agency though an Albuquerque-based firm called Abba Technologies in conjunction with Mark Fidel, president of the information technology firm RiskSense.