 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Mexico sees steep rise in overdose deaths amid pandemic
0 Comments
AP

New Mexico sees steep rise in overdose deaths amid pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is seeing soaring numbers of deadly overdoses from fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a report presented to state lawmakers during a meeting Thursday.

Preliminary figures show that fentanyl-related deaths alone increased by 129% between 2019 and 2020, Legislative analysts said. That percentage is expected to climb even higher when final totals for the last year are calculated.

The trend mirrors what has been happening nationally. Drug overdose deaths in the United States rose nearly 30% in 2020 to a record 93,000, according to statistics released by federal health officials. That marked the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period in the U.S.

The report says the pandemic contributed to the surge of overdose deaths in New Mexico by disrupting outreach to treatment and increased social isolation. It also noted that the lingering pandemic has highlighted the need for behavioral health care given the high levels of grief, isolation, unemployment and anxiety that many people have been experiencing.

The report was presented to members of the Legislative Finance Committee, a key panel that sets the state's spending priorities and crafts the budget each year.

Provider rates have been increased and other changes have been made in recent years to bolster the state's behavioral health safety net. However, the analysts said more work needs to be done to improve the quality of care, boost access, increase financial incentives, and build a behavioral health care workforce that better represents the state's cultural and racial demographics.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Amphibious tour bus splashes onto the scene in Paris

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision
National Politics

Harris rebukes China in speech on Indo-Pacific vision

  • Updated

HANOI (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a sharp rebuke to China for its incursions in the South China Sea, warning its actions there amount to “coercion” and “intimidation” and affirming that the U.S. will support its allies in the region against Beijing’s advances.

+14
Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline
National Politics

Rush of troops to Kabul tests Biden's withdrawal deadline

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31 deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News