New Mexico Senate passes medically assisted suicide bill

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico state Senate has passed a law that would remove criminal and civil liability for medical professionals who assist in the death of terminally ill patients who have chosen to end their life.

The Elizabeth Whitfield End-of-Life Options Act is named for a former New Mexico judge who testified in support for a right to die for the terminally ill in 2017. She died of cancer the following year.

“She was a judge who could make a decision. And when she did so she did with compassion,” said Democratic Sen. Daniel Ivy-Soto, of Santa Fe, a lawyer who argued in front of Judge Whitfield and later counted her as a constituent. “She said ‘I implore you to give me the choice that is right for me.’”

Supporters of the measure oppose the term “assisted suicide” because patients with uncurable ailments don’t necessarily want to die; they just want to avoid the inevitable pain of their lethal illness.