New Mexico senator to file lawsuit over ethics complaint

Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said no retaliation occurred and that Candelaria is “seemingly motivated solely by his own personal animus.”

Candelaria, who has openly criticized Lujan Grisham, said the matter is “part of a much bigger issue.”

Candelaria said he requested multiple emails last year pertaining to the state's coronavirus pandemic response and federal spending as a lawmaker and member of the public. He was then told the request was “overly broad and burdensome” and that additional time would be needed to provide the documents.

A week later, Candeleria said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth and former Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen, both Democrats, asked him to meet at his law office in Albuquerque where they allegedly told him Lujan Grisham and others were furious he submitted the records request. Candelaria said he withdrew his requests after the meeting.

Wirth declined an interview request. Papen said they did meet with Candelaria but said she preferred Wirth answer questions “because I’m not there anymore.”

Papen added that she believes anyone has the right to file a public records request.