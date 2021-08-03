New Mexico sets rules to launch pandemic debt collection

Over the weekend, the U.S. government lifted an order that prevented banks across the country from foreclosing on homes, potentially putting thousands of families at risk.

An estimated 1.75 million homeowners — about 3.5% of all homes — have some sort of forbearance plan with their banks, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. It is unclear how many New Mexico homeowners are in forbearance.

The scale of the potential problem is much less than it was during the Great Recession, when about 10 million homeowners lost their homes to foreclosure after the housing bubble burst in 2008.

A limited number of U.S. single-family property owners still fall under a moratorium on evictions that has been extended through Sept. 30 by the Federal Housing Administration.

Federal agencies will continue requiring mortgage servicers to give borrowers who can resume payments the option of moving missed payments to the end of their mortgages at no additional cost.

For delinquent consumer debts, commercial lenders can begin filing in New Mexico's courts for collection orders gradually, starting on Sept. 1 for judgements that date back to 2016 or earlier. The moratorium fully expires on Feb. 1, 2022.

