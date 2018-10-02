SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The CEO of New Mexico's commercial spacecraft launch facility is stepping up pressure for more taxpayer support as lead spaceport tenant Virgin Galactic inches closer to its goal of flying tourists into the lower reaches of space.
Spaceport American CEO Dan Hicks said Monday that it's not realistic for the facility near the Army's White Sands Missile Range to be 100 percent self-sufficient financially.
Hicks foresees Superbowl-sized public interest in Virgin Galactic's first passenger flight to space, which he expects could happen within six months to a year.
Virgin Galactic has hundreds of reservations but no launch date as it executes the final stages of powered testing for its winged spacecraft.
Spaceport America is seeking a $700,000 operating budget increase. Proposed near-term construction projects are worth $75 million.