AP

New Mexico state spending plan advances toward House vote

Budget Surplus-New Mexico

New Mexico legislators including Democratic state Rep. Patricial Lundstrom of Gallup, foreground, proposed a $1 billion increase in general fund spending for the coming fiscal year, at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. The proposed 14% boost is aimed at shoring up access to health care, improving public education and providing new investments in child welfare and public safety. A separate proposal from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shares many spending priorities.

 Morgan Lee - staff, AP

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal to increase annual state general fund spending by $1 billion — or 14% — advanced toward a House floor vote Tuesday with the backing of Democrats in the legislative majority and some Republicans.

The lead House budget-writing committee endorsed the budget bill on a 15-3 vote, with three Republican legislators in opposition to the $8.5 billion spending plan that also sets aside $400 million for a variety of possible tax cuts.

The plan would channel a windfall of state income linked to federal pandemic relief and surging oil production in an effort to shore up public education, health care, policing and infrastructure spending.

In a state with high rates of poverty, the proposal extends free college tuition to most New Mexico youths pursuing two- and four-year degrees, and fully funds home-based care for thousands of people contending with severe disabilities since childhood.

“That is a major opportunity for the state of New Mexico,” said Democratic state Rep. Patricia Lundstrom of Gallup, chairwoman of the House budget committee. “I think people will be very pleased.”

In all, the bill calls for general fund spending of $8.47 billion for the fiscal year starting on July 1, 2022 — a nearly 14% increase from current annual spending of $7.45 billion.

That still should leave the state with an unspent general fund balance of $2.6 billion — equal to 30% of annual spending obligations. The spending bill incorporates many recommendations from Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Republican state Rep. Randal Crowder of Clovis expressed unease about the state's growing reliance on U.S. government spending and cast a vote against the bill in committee.

"I'm blown away by the budget. It seems to meet every need of everybody," Crowder said. “This is clearly a record high tide.”

The budget proposal would establish new state offices to help address climate change and prevent gun-violence.

Rep. Candy Ezzell of Roswell said the $300,000 allocation to the Health Department for preventing gun violence should go toward law enforcement initiatives.

Salaries would increase by at least 7% for public employees in state government and public education. Minimum salaries for teachers and principals, at various career stages, would rise to between $50,000 and $70,000.

Even larger pay hikes are slated for state police. And new taxpayer contributions are proposed for public-school pensions and health care plans for state employees.

The budget sets a $15 minimum wage for public employees at schools and across state government, at a cost of nearly $12 million.

In all, state general fund spending on public schools would increase by $425 million to $3.87 billion, a 12% boost.

Legislators are redoubling efforts to extend classroom learning time at K-12 schools, with funding for programs that offer longer academic calendars and school days.

Teachers that engage in the programs can earn an additional 3% salary raise for a combined 10% increase. That's not including additional pay that comes with expanded school hours or additional days.

The state would devote $1.3 billion to Medicaid spending as it bracing for the expiration of pandemic-era emergency spending by the federal government on the health care program for the poor.

Legislators want to extend pregnancy-related Medicaid coverage to mothers for a year after births, up from two months, by spending $14 million. A majority of births in New Mexico are covered by Medicaid.

Lujan Grisham is backing a separate bill that would combine and increase state scholarship funding to cover all tuition and fees for in-state college students who maintain a C-plus grade point average. It would apply to part- or full-time attendance at any New Mexico public college, university or tribal college.

Legislators are considering a slight reduction in state taxes on retail sales and business services along with several proposals to limit or eliminate state taxes on Social Security income. Additional proposals are possible during a 30-day legislative session that ends on Feb. 17.

Bolivians march for justice against gender violence

