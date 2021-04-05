New Mexico students allowed in schools, if they have a ride

Parents who don’t feel safe sending students back are allowed to keep them in remote classes this semester. At Las Vegas City Schools in northern New Mexico, around 60-70% of students will stay in remote learning. In Santa Fe, around 50% will attend in person.

In the state’s largest district, Albuquerque, some parents may be unable to send their children to school in person because transportation hasn't been secured for all students, including many elementary schools.

“APS doesn’t have enough bus drivers to resume all routes, so it’s prioritizing transportation for students and areas with the highest needs. Walking groups and carpools are encouraged as safe options, and students can ride city buses for free,” the district warned in social media posts last week.

A school spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham shuttered schools in March 2020 as the coronavirus swept across the U.S. Schools were slated to partially reopen in the fall, but few schools did as COVID-19 cases peaked, and the state adopted one of the strictest lockdowns in the nation.