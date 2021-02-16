New Mexico Supreme Court backs governor's pandemic authority

SANTA FE. N.M. (AP) — The state Supreme Court showed new resolve in its support of pandemic related health restrictions placed on businesses by the governor of New Mexico, in a detailed written opinion Monday.

At the same time, the Legislature took initial steps that could place new limits on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's authority to declare a health emergency.

The Supreme Court opinion provides detailed and updated reasoning for its rejection in August of a lawsuit brought by several restaurants and their industry association to challenge restrictions on restaurant dining.

“New Mexico has not entered a ‘new normal,’ nor do the temporary emergency orders constitute ‘long-term policy’ decisions. New Mexico remains in a state of emergency,” the court said in an opinion lead by retired Justice Judith K. Nakamura.

The court said a suggestion that the Legislature holds special sessions to guide the pandemic response was obviously unworkable. Chief Justice Michael Vigil did not participate in the case.

A state Senate committee on Monday advanced a bill that would give the Legislature a share of authority over extended public health emergencies.