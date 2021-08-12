New Mexico taps US pandemic relief to help harvest chile

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will use federal relief funds to boost wages among chile pickers and processors to $19.50 an hour in an effort to ensure adequate labor.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham released new details Thursday of the state's strategy to ensure a complete harvest of its most iconic crop.

The administration announced last week that it would funnel up to $5 million in federal pandemic relief to shore up the harvest of New Mexico's renowned green and red chile crop. Harvest typically takes place in late summer and early fall, arriving a few weeks early this year as farmers increase reliance on seedlings to jumpstart the crop.

“It is an all-important symbol of New Mexican agriculture and commerce," Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “I will do everything in my power to support the industry in their efforts to harvest and process a successful 2021 crop.”

The wage subsidies are through chile growers, labor contractors and processors.

Chile is a roughly $50 million annual cash crop for New Mexico farmers that would ideally employ about 3,000 people at farms and processing plants during the harvest, according to the New Mexico Chile Association.