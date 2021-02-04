New Mexico teachers union opposes bill extending school year

School officials say teachers often don’t want to work the extra days and cite staffing as the primary challenge to offering the extended learning.

Mandating the program would restrict teachers' summer vacations too much, according to New Mexico leaders for the National Education Association, the union representing teachers from the largest number of districts in the state. The union is organizing members to lobby against the bill.

“Teachers need a break. Our districts are going to work until (mid-June). They would have two weeks off, and then we’d have to start K-Plus,” NEA Bernalillo President Jennifer Trujillo said, referring to the elementary-age extended learning program. “If teachers aren’t happy and supported and have everything at their fingertips, they’re not going to be successful.”

Trujillo says she welcomed a portion of Stewart’s bill that allows districts to decide when to add the extra days, including in the spring or summer 2022.

Other union officials say the extended learning requirements could hurt teacher retention, especially among those who aren’t tied to New Mexico.