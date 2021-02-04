New Mexico teachers union opposes extending school year

School officials say teachers often don’t want to work the extra days and cite staffing as the primary challenge to offering the extended learning.

National Education Association leaders in New Mexico say mandating the program would restrict teachers' summer vacations too much. The union is organizing members to lobby against the bill.

“Teachers need a break. Our districts are going to work until (mid-June). They would have two weeks off, and then we’d have to start K-Plus,” NEA Bernalillo President Jennifer Trujillo said, referring to the elementary-age extended learning program. “If teachers aren’t happy and supported and have everything at their fingertips, they’re not going to be successful.”

Trujillo says she welcomed a portion of Stewart’s bill that allows districts to decide when to add the extra days, including in the spring or summer 2022.

Other union officials say the extended learning requirements could hurt teacher retention, especially among those who aren’t tied to New Mexico.

“For some of these communities that depend on teachers from other countries — like, we also have teachers from the Philippines, right, that are just dying to go back to their country to spend a summer,” NEA New Mexico spokesman Steve Sianez said.