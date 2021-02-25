New Mexico to boost vaccines for seniors, vulnerable groups

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials said Thursday they have a plan to boost COVID-19 vaccinations among older people and other vulnerable populations.

Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said during an online briefing that the plan calls for increasing shots among seniors by 10% over the next two weeks. The effort will include more outreach by providers, walk-in and locally scheduled clinics and the use of mobile vaccination teams.

Collins said more doses also will be allocated over the next three weeks to areas of the state that are considered particularly vulnerable based on the rate of infection and a series of factors that range from household income and minority status to the availability of housing and transportation. She pointed to McKinley County as an example of one of the more at-risk spots in New Mexico.

“Really we're looking at taking a portion of our doses and ensuring that they go to those vulnerable populations,” she said. “But keep in mind we're getting more doses each week so it's not like we're taking away doses from any one group. It's just that we're being very strategic about allocating to the most vulnerable.”