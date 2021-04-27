New Mexico to fund blimp broadband study for rural internet

State officials estimate that expanding high-speed internet to rural areas via buried cables will take years and cost upwards of $5 billion.

The Sceye study would test a cheaper solution that essentially suspends cellphone tower equipment over 31,000 miles (50,000 kilometers) in the air. Cell phone towers can be obstructed by mountains, buildings, and even the curvature of the earth. But wireless signals travel easily through the air.

The state investment follows the national news of the abandonment of balloon-based internet efforts at Google’s parent company Alphabet in January, and the announcement this year from SpaceX that it will eventually expand satellite internet service to lower latitudes including New Mexico.

Sceye's system could increase remote education capabilities and give New Mexico bargaining power over state cell phone and broadband contracts, Krasnow said.

Last year, the department committed $5 million in incentives for Sceye to move its operations to New Mexico last August, but the money hasn't been released because the company hasn't met all the benchmarks, Krasnow said. It had committed to investing $50 million and creating 140 jobs.