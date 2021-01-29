New Mexico tribe sues US over hospital closure amid pandemic

“While we have pleaded with the Indian Health Service in letters, emails and phone calls to reverse its decision and restore the hospital to full operational capacity, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears,” Vallo said. “We have been given one bureaucratic excuse after another for the agency’s unconscionable decision.”

At least one tribal member who had a heart attack died after emergency services were no longer available at the hospital, he said.

Vallo said court action was the tribe's only option. The lawsuit is asking that current levels of service be maintained until a year after notice is given to Congress.

In an initial ruling Friday, a judge dismissed the agency’s claims that shutting down the hospital was within the government’s discretion and granted the pueblo's request for a temporary restraining order calling for services be maintained for at least two weeks until a hearing on a preliminary injunction.

The Indian Health Service said in a statement that there are not enough health care workers to provide inpatient and emergency department services at the hospital, which serves Acoma and other neighboring tribal communities.