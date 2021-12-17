 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mexico unit to specialize on Indigenous crime victims

  • 0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors in New Mexico’s busiest judicial district and the state Indian Affairs Department are teaming up to create a special unit to focus on investigating cases of missing or slain Native Americans.

State Indian Affairs Secretary Lynn Trujillo and Bernalillo County District Attorney Raúl Torrez announced a memorandum of understanding Thursday to form the investigative team. Under the agreement, the unit within the district attorney’s office will help a statewide task force with analysis, case investigations and interventions.

Officials said New Mexico has the fifth-largest Native American population in the U.S. but the highest number of Indigenous people who have been killed or are missing in the country.

Native American women in New Mexico experience the highest rate of homicide among all racial and ethnic groups, officials have said, and Torrez characterized the situation as an epidemic.

“It is clear that steps need to be taken to help bring resources to the victims, families and communities affected by this crisis," he said in a statement. "Working with Native communities and law enforcement to collect actionable data is crucial to moving these cases forward and preventing future violence.”

People are also reading…

The district attorney's office has dedicated one analyst to reviewing crime data to understand historical patterns related to human trafficking and the intersection of movement of people between the state's tribal communities and the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

The office also is hiring another investigator to assist with victim advocacy and has submitted a special request to the state Legislature to hire two full-time investigators.

Trujillo said a previous report by the Urban Indian Health Institute showed New Mexico had some of the highest numbers of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls and that Albuquerque and Gallup were among top 10 cities nationwide. As a result, New Mexico created a task force in 2019 to begin addressing the crisis.

A report issued by the task force said that between 2014 and 2019, there were 660 Native Americans reported missing in Albuquerque, of which 287 were women.

“These alarming statistics highlight the critical need for partnerships, and that’s why the MOU between the New Mexico Indian Affairs Department and the Bernalillo County DA’s Office is so crucial,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo said the crisis has its roots in colonialism and racism and is perpetuated by indifference and silence.

“The responsibility falls on each of us to end this historic violence against our indigenous communities, which has devastated us for far too long,” said Trujillo, who is a member of Sandia Pueblo and is part Acoma and Taos Pueblos.

Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty was among those at the signing ceremony. She leads the Missing and Murdered Diné Relatives task force that is developing a framework for a proposed data institute and a missing persons toolkit for communities.

“It is clear that our Indigenous women are plagued by high rates of violence and in response, there continues to be a lack of government support to meet the growing needs of our families," she said.

Crotty added: “In order to restore harmony and begin the healing process, criminal cases must fully be prosecuted and our Indigenous relatives must be found. The lives of our missing Navajo relatives are sacred and their stories must be told.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recall for school board member appears to qualify for ballot

NEWBERG, Ore. (AP) — The architect of a ban on political symbols including those supporting gay pride and Black Lives Matter in Newberg schools appears to be facing an ultimatum: resign by Friday or hope that Newberg voters will side with him in a January recall election.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

New Mexico Legislature sends redistricting plan to governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic legislators in New Mexico on Saturday approved an overhaul of the state’s three congressional districts that would reshape a southern district in an oil-production region traditionally dominated by Republicans.

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

Russia sets out tough demands for security pact with NATO

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Friday published draft security demands that NATO deny membership to Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and roll back the alliance's military deployments in Central and Eastern Europe — bold ultimatums that are almost certain to be rejected by the U.S. and its allies.

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

Texts show top Trump defenders' private alarm on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a mob overran the U.S. Capitol last January, some of Donald Trump's highest-profile defenders in the media — and even his own son — sent urgent text messages to the White House chief of staff urging him to get the then-president to do more to stop the violence.

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey hospitals strike: Disillusioned doctors looking to migrate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News