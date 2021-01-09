New Mexico utility regulators ready for big issues in 2021

The commission’s current regulatory authority extends to transportation companies, the state Fire Marshal’s Office and the Pipeline Safety Bureau. The Fire Marshal’s Office will become part of the state Homeland Security Department in July, but those other functions also need to be transferred to other departments or agencies, Neville said.

Pursuing the changes will be a lot easier than the constitutional amendment was, Wirth said.

“The amendment specified that the only constitutional duty of the PRC is utility rate-making, so it defaults to us now to look at other functions that the PRC has been involved in,” Wirth told the Journal. “That can all be done now by statute.”

Legislators must also organize the new nominating committee that will propose a list of potential commissioners to take over the PRC in 2023.

The Legislature passed enabling legislation in the 2020 session that removed the PRC from the election code and authorized the nominating committee’s establishment as a seven-member body. It will include four legislators — two from each legislative chamber, with no more than two members from the same party — and one representative from each of the state’s three research universities.