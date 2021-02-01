New Mexico vaccine clinic stops giving shots temporarily

Those doses are being distributed to an ever-expanding network of providers around the state, he said.

“As a result of New Mexico’s successful early distribution efforts — we’re getting vaccine into arms faster than 47 states — we’ve learned that our state can handle a far bigger allocation from the federal government, and we’re advocating for it,” he said in an email.

Data from the state Health Department shows that 99% of the 278,800 doses that have been shipped to New Mexico so far have been administered. That includes more than 62,000 in the last seven days.

The department has expanded its vaccine dashboard to include county-by-county vaccination numbers and new distribution maps.

State health officials, members of New Mexico's congressional delegation and others have been pointing the program's success as a reason that the Biden administration should increase the allocation.

Still, Sanchez reiterated the importance of being able to administer booster shots within the recommended time period. State data shows nearly 61,500 people have received their second shots while the number of those getting their first continues to grow.