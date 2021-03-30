New Mexico weighs automated expungement of pot offenses

Proposals would eliminate taxes on medical marijuana and impose an initial excise tax on recreational pot sales of 12% that would rise to 18% over time. That's on top of current gross receipts on sales that range from roughly 5% to 9%.

Possession of up to 2 ounces (57 grams) of marijuana would cease to be a crime, and people would be allowed six plants at home — or up to 12 per household.

Expungement provisions wouldn't apply to people convicted of trafficking large quantities of marijuana.

People convicted of minor marijuana offenses wouldn't need to hire a lawyer to get a clean slate.

“We don’t want to put a burden on the individual to file the lawsuit, to pay the filing fee to hire a lawyer to get rid of something from the record that we as a state ... are saying is no longer a crime,” said bill sponsor Sen. Katy Duhigg, D-Albuquerque.

Her bill also limits the extent to which employers and licensing boards could prevent hires due to convictions. Employers can still ban marijuana consumption by employees under the reform proposals.