New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo relocating to Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Youth Livestock Expo is relocating to Roswell over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State Fair vaccination mandate.
The expo will be held in Roswell from Sept. 14-17.
Grisham’s most recent health order mandated vaccinations for all eligible individuals who attend and participate in the New Mexico State Fair in Albuquerque.
The result of the mandate was the exclusion of 4-H and FFA children who did not want the vaccine or did not have time to complete the two-dose vaccine cycle before the fair.
