New Mexico's Indigenous education advocate faces tough job

Tso, 33, is Navajo. She grew up in the tiny community of Smoke Signal, Arizona, where her nearest neighbors were a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) away and most were extended family. Her father transferred from four-year college despite earning a basketball scholarship to a welding program so that he could provide for his growing family. For most of her life he plied his trade at a coal mine a two-hour drive away.

Tso’s parents made education a priority and sent her and her older sister to a Navajo-run dormitory in Flagstaff, Arizona, so they could go to a larger high school with more opportunities. Sheltered in their culture at the dorm, the sisters were minorities when they stepped on school grounds.

School counselors tried to place them in remedial courses, even though the sisters had completed advanced placement courses during middle school.

“That was my first encounter of this pre-judgment of, you know, you’re coming from the reservation, you’re probably not going to do well,” said older sister Crescentia Tso, who is now a social worker in Window Rock, Arizona.

Lashawna Tso earned her undergraduate degree from Arizona State University, where she took courses in speech pathology, inspired by a nephew who had been diagnosed with mild autism.