New Mexico's mask mandate for schools sparks legal battle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A legal battle is brewing in New Mexico over what power state education officials have over local school boards and what limits there are to that authority.

The fight stems from the Public Education Department’s suspension this week of a rural school board that voted to make masks optional for students when they return to class. The agency also has filed a complaint in state district court seeking the permanent removal of the board.

Robert Aragon, one of the attorneys representing the Floyd school board, said the education department is overstepping its authority and that the case highlights one of the basic tenants of education governance — that local officials know best about the needs of the local community.

“This is not a partisan issue," Aragon said. "It’s an issue that goes to the core of governance. ... Schools have locally been governed by locally elected individuals, and now we have a state secretary and governor who are trying to centralize one-size-fits-all policies contrary to state statute.”

He pointed to a previous court ruling that found the state education secretary does have some authority but it’s not without limits and that state statutes provide for those limits by granting school boards the authority of self-governance.