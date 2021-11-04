 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Mississippi House member formerly secured the Senate

  • 0

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The newest member of the Mississippi House of Representatives used to be in control of security on the other end of the state Capitol.

Democratic Rep. Robert Sanders of Cleveland took his oath of office during a small ceremony Wednesday in the House chamber. He served as sergeant-at-arms for the Mississippi Senate from 2000 to 2004.

Sanders succeeds former Rep. Abe Hudson of Shelby, a Democrat who resigned in late August from the District 29 seat in Bolivar and Sunflower counties.

Sanders will serve the rest of the four-year term that ends in January 2024. He said Thursday that he intends to continue serving as a member of the Cleveland Board of Aldermen while serving in the House. That is allowed under state law because both jobs are in the legislative branch of government.

In addition to working as Senate sergeant-at-arms, Sanders has been police chief for the city of Shaw and for Mississippi Valley State University.

Sanders and one other person, Keveon L. Taylor, signed up to run in a Nov. 2 special election to succeed Hudson in the House. The Mississippi Board of Election Commissioners ruled Sept. 14 that Taylor did not meet the two-year residency requirement because he switched his voter registration to Lafayette County, where he is a University of Mississippi law school student.

People are also reading…

The commissioners said no election was needed with only one candidate, and they declared Sanders the winner.

Taylor challenged the decision, saying he is a lifelong resident of Bolivar County and intends to return there after law school. A Hinds County circuit judge ruled in his favor, but the Mississippi Supreme Court overturned that decision. On Wednesday, a Hinds County chancery judge dismissed Taylor's request for another review of his claim.

Republicans hold a wide majority in the 122-member Mississippi House.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

Critics of President Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president.  It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

How 'Let's Go Brandon' became code for insulting Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon!” it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment -- actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden -- is everywhere.

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

Murphy ekes out win in NJ, GOP's Youngkin upsets in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey narrowly won reelection in his reliably blue state while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning Wednesday to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril.

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

Biden's climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide.

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

GOP's Carey, Democrats' Brown win US House seats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Mike Carey, a Trump-backed coal lobbyist, bested a two-term state lawmaker to win an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio on Tuesday, while Democrat Shontel Brown coasted to victory in a second up-for-grabs congressional district in the Cleveland area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Witness in Kyle Rittenhouse trial describes moments before shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News