New Montana laws change response to grizzly bear management

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Gov. Greg Gianforte signed two bills changing the way Montana responds to how grizzly bears are managed, saying the animal should lose federal Endangered Species Act protections and shifting responsibility for conflicts to the U.S. government.

The measures are two of several controversial wildlife bills recently pushed by Montana Republicans, the Independent Record reported Sunday.

Senate Bills 98 and 337 follow an assessment of grizzly populations that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published in late April, saying their population has increased but protections under the Endangered Species Act are still warranted.

SB 98 expands the circumstances in which a person can kill a grizzly to protect life or property. It also says that because grizzly numbers have recovered, the animal should be removed from the federal endangered species list.