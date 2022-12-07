 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Orleans chief: Successor should come from within

  • 0
New Orleans Police Chief

FILE - New Orleans Police Supt. Shaun Ferguson addresses the recent uptick in crime during a news conference on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans. Ferguson announced his retirement Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, after four years punctuated by a disastrous building collapse at the edge of the French Quarter, two hurricanes, a pandemic, dwindling police manpower and a violent crime surge that put residents on edge and turned up political pressure on city leaders.

 Chris Granger - member, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The outgoing police chief in New Orleans said Wednesday that his successor should from come within the ranks of current members of the department — putting him at odds with City Council members who are calling for a nationwide search.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson made his feelings known at a news conference, one day after he announced plans to retire at the end of the year. Some on the City Council want a wide-ranging search for a new chief as New Orleans deals with dwindling police manpower and an alarming increase in violent crime that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferguson said he has not been pressured to leave by Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who appointed him four years ago and who is under increasing criticism for the city's high violent crime rate.

People are also reading…

“I was not forced out. This is my decision,” Ferguson said.

He was asked to comment on local reports that a deputy superintendent, Jonette Williams, is a likely successor. He spoke highly of Williams but also ticked off the names of other high-ranking officers who he said would be good candidates.

“We don’t have to go anywhere ... We have great men and women who work for this department and can lead this department,” Ferguson said.

City Council president Helena Moreno had called Tuesday for a nationwide search for a new chief, saying Cantrell shouldn't make the appointment without council backing. Moreno cited recent voter approval of a requirement that the council approve the mayor's appointees — which doesn't take effect until Jan. 1.

J.P. Morrell, an at-large council member elected city-wide, had called days earlier for Ferguson's resignation, citing low morale in the department and saying officers lacked faith in current leadership. He was critical of the idea that a member of the department's current leadership team should take the helm.

“Picking another person in the leadership structure is slapping the officers in the face,” Morrell told reporters Tuesday, according to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate.

Ferguson said Wednesday he decided to leave the job to devote more time to his family and has no immediate plans for new employment. He said he joined the police force more than 24 years ago to provide for his family but, “the blue became my family. And the blue was before my blood family. So, it’s time to put the blood first.”

A successor to former chief Michael Harrison, who left to become police chief in Baltimore, Ferguson said he has no plans to leave the city.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congress' highest honor on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Congressional Gold Medals were presented Tuesday in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day nearly two years ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. Four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term. That means that Democrats won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as frequently to break tie votes. Warnock told jubilant supporters Tuesday night it was his honor "to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken."

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

Arizona county certifies election after judge's order

A rural Arizona county has certified its midterm election results after blowing past the deadline in state law. The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to follow the orders of a judge who ruled that they broke the law when they refused to sign off on the vote count by this week’s deadline. Two Republicans on Cochise County’s three-member board of supervisors did not cite any problems with the election results as a reason to delay. Rather, they say they weren’t satisfied that the machines used to tabulate ballots were properly certified for use in elections, though state and federal election officials have said they were.

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Former President Donald Trump is facing rebuke from both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme. GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said he “vehemently" disagrees and condemns the remarks. Both he and Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York say the remarks should be a factor as their party decides who should lead them in 2024.

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

The Biden administration is toughening its language toward NATO ally Turkey. Officials hope to talk Turkey out of a ground offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria. Turkey blames the U.S. and its Kurdish militia ally in Syria for a Nov. 13 bombing.

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. A Republican-led challenge is asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. The question for the justices is whether the U.S. Constitution’s provision giving state legislatures the power to make the rules about the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections cuts state courts out of the process.

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Young designers thrive in Senegalese capital during Dakar fashion week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News