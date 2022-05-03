New Orleans' juvenile jail head resigns amid investigations

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The head of New Orleans’ juvenile jail has resigned amid investigations by the city and a TV station.

The city made a brief announcement Monday that Kyshun Webster had resigned Friday from the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center. He had been on leave since March 18.

The city’s statement said the jails superintendent, Dichelle Williams, was named the center’s interim director.

The statement was released hours before WWL-TV aired a report on its investigation. The station said Webster took over a jail that had been racked for years by scandal, violence and high turnover, but was often absent and may have made some problems worse.

After the escape of four youths who then hijacked a car in January, Webster said the center was budgeted for 103 employees but had only 47. The station reported that although turnover was high when Webster took over in October 2018, 50 employees were fired under Webster and 79 left voluntarily.

Former juvenile counselor Renell Lowe told the station the administration ran qualified people away.

WWL-TV reported that Webster was often away from the office.

The city said it could not provide written logs and electronic key card data that would indicate his presence, and for which WWL-TV made a public records request, the station reported. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declined to be interviewed and Webster did not respond to a request for comment, according to WWL-TV.

The station reported that in June 2020, the city approved a request for Webster to spend three to five hours a week at a Kenner insurance company called Compassion Society Benefits, which Webster founded in 2016.

Webster’s LinkedIn page lists him as the company's founder and director. It also cites that he was CEO of the education nonprofit Operation Reach.

City Council President Helena Moreno and the council tried for weeks to get Webster to answer questions about the center and its staffing crisis, but eventually were told he was on leave with no return date.

The New Orleans Office of Inspector General is also investigating, the station reported. It said that in the office's monthly report for December, a line under “Administrative Investigations,” states, “Issued a Request for Documents to the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center regarding building access records.”

